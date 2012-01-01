|
DJI World - One With Gravity
First DJI production featuring aerials shot on Inspire 2
The Making of VR/360 "Expedition Antarctica"
The Neotopy includes storytellers, filmmakers and sound engineers who specialize in immersive VR/360 cinematic experiences. Their skills and talents make one of their most recent projects, "Expedition Antarctica", a breathtaking VR/360 experience of the nature and wildlife of Antarctica. Alexandre Regeffe recently discussed the development of the VR project and how Neotopy managed the VR/360 post-production process.
The Public Broadcasting Act 50 Years Later
by Brandon Gordon
When Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill that created the Corporation of Public Broadcasting in November 1967, he was envisioning a way for the public to gain access to quality television. Unlike Great Britain, the United States had no public service broadcasting system in place when television came in vogue. Instead they had a mixture of commercial television stations that were highly lucrative and small non-commercialized radio and television stations that aired local and national educational programs.
IamAVL Supports Local Asheville, NC Music Scene With Blackmagic Design
Nestled in western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain range, the city of Asheville is well known for its vibrant local arts scene. In 2012, a group of music lovers came together to form Independent Arts and Music of Asheville, or IamAVL for short. It's a community-based web channel and full service production company that integrates video production, studio recording sessions and live performances into a seamless channel for the creation of high quality content.
