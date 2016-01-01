|
Action Cams
by David Hague
No doubt there were a lot of so called "Action Cams" in Chrissy stockings this year or under the tree. These are bound to be one of the hottest items around, as they do a far better job than the humble smartphone for taking video of such pastimes as skateboarding, skiing, mountain bike riding, surfing, fishing or any of a few hundred other fun things. But while in general action cams are easy to use, to get the very best footage - like the really good stuff you see on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo etc - there are some things you can do to improve your shooting out of sight!
PNY partner Immersive powers massive football-field sized screen for CES 2017 keynote address using NVIDIA Quadro GPUs
CES 2017 - the largest tech show in the US - dazzled its keynote audience with a stunning presentation delivered on an enormous screen: 180-degree across, 300 feet long and 14-feet high.
New Sharp Strategic Technology Alliance Resource (STAR) member PNY Technologies Joins Forces with Sharp at 2016 NAB Show NY
The 2016 NAB Show New York, hosted by the National Association of Broadcasters at the Jacob Javits Center, is the largest media, entertainment and technology convention on the East Coast. The event, held from November 9 - 10, had the most attendees ever with more than 15,000. This year, an alliance between Sharp and new Sharp Strategic Technology Alliance Resource (STAR) program member PNY Technologies Inc. wowed the crowd
Movies Coming Out For DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday!
by Clip Syndicate
Film Critic Tony Toscano came on GMU to talk about what movies are coming out on DVD and Blu-ray.
