 Today's Top Features  
IamAVL Supports Local Asheville, NC Music Scene With Blackmagic Design



Nestled in western North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain range, the city of Asheville is well known for its vibrant local arts scene. In 2012, a group of music lovers came together to form Independent Arts and Music of Asheville, or IamAVL for short. It's a community-based web channel and full service production company that integrates video production, studio recording sessions and live performances into a seamless channel for the creation of high quality content. Read more
Death Of A Professional Stuntman


by David Hague
The recent death of a professional stuntman filming in a Brisbane Tavern (Queensland Australia) should send shockwaves through all ranks of filmmakers - commercial and amateur. There are many things yet to be fully investigated by the police, but so far it appears that he was hit by two blanks in the chest at close range and, despite CPR efforts by fellow crew members, was pronounced dead at the film site. Read more
ASSIMILATE Congratulates Post-Production Artists for Their Work on Films at Sundance 2017



At the Sundance Film Festival 2017 in Park City, Utah (January 19 - 29), the roster includes filmmakers whose post-production companies used ASSIMILATE's SCRATCH(r) post-production tools in their digital workflows. ASSIMILATE is extremely pleased to congratulate its customers for their creativity and artistry in the following films and documentaries in the following Sundance categories. Read more
Action Cams


by David Hague
No doubt there were a lot of so called "Action Cams" in Chrissy stockings this year or under the tree. These are bound to be one of the hottest items around, as they do a far better job than the humble smartphone for taking video of such pastimes as skateboarding, skiing, mountain bike riding, surfing, fishing or any of a few hundred other fun things. But while in general action cams are easy to use, to get the very best footage - like the really good stuff you see on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo etc - there are some things you can do to improve your shooting out of sight! Read more



   
