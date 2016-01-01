Content Insider #500 - Tomorrow's Entertainment





by Miles Weston

Every year folks peek behind the curtain and tell you what stuff is going to take place next year and what technologies/products are going to succeed...and fail. Jeezz might as well skip the year. Not me. Nope I want to give you an idea of what the tomorrow way out there is going to look like 25 years from now, specifically entertainment. That way if you make money in the industry you can speed up or adjust your course to be ready to succeed in a big way. If you're just an entertainment consumer then you can prepare yourself for how good things are going to be. If I'm a little wrong come back in 25 years and I'll graciously accept your gottcha comment. If you ignore my crystal ball projections do it at your own peril! Read more

Templestone Productions Shoots Candlelit Concerts for Music Documentary with Micro Studio Camera 4K







At Dallas based Templestone Productions, Brad Ballew's main goal is to help his clients tell their story. He recently had the opportunity to shoot a unique concert series for a music documentary featuring the Irish choral group AnÃºna. The group sings a cappella arrangements of traditional and ancient texts from around the world. To keep the quality of his shooting high but his travel kit light, Brad purchased Blackmagic Design's Micro Studio Camera 4K. Read more

Animal Creates the Haunting Light of Echo Torch in SCRATCH







It's clear that creative genius is at work in "Echo Torch," a visually stunning, twenty-minute short, a co-venture of by Chris Preksta of Mercury Man Pictures, Animal, and Steel Town Entertainment. "Echo Torch" tells the story of a photographer who creates an electrical torch that reveals a hidden world layered upon on our own. It's filled with revelations of the past, beautiful spirits, strange creatures, and dangerous phantoms. Read more

Finals Week Fall 2016





by Clip Syndicate

With finals week upon us students are studying more than ever. With tests, papers and presentations due students are hitting the library hard. And all that studying means less time for fun activities. Sometimes the littlest thing can get you off track. That's why some students say they'll break up their routine and find places out of the ordinary to study. Rashid Bey/PSU Senior with a Major in Sociology and Communications: "I can't study at home because then I've got everything else there. And I'm just comfortable there doing everything else because I've always done everything else there. So I have to pick a new spot that literally my brain can associate studying with. And then I study there. That's usually secluded." Bey says when you're studying in a group, you need to make sure everyone is actually studying and not distracting each other. Read more







