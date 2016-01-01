corporate • press 
 Today's Top Stories 
 Today's Top Features  
Training with Professional Athletes



Most professional athletes have made the long and often arduous journey from the local to the national to the international levels. And whether it's an individual athlete or a team of athletes, along the way many have had the support of their families, friends and coaches, who know their struggles, triumphs and stories the best. While these stories aren't always the most glamourous, they are full of hard work and determination and can serve as inspiration. Read more
Resolve 12.5


by David Hague
Over the years, I have used many, many different video editors - Adobe Premiere 4.2 was probably my first NLE, followed by a long stint with Sony (now MAGIX) Vegas and flutters with AVID, EDIUS, one called Speed Razor and of course I have reviewed just about every package our there over the last 20 odd years costing from hundreds to many thousands of dollars. So, when I am told that a full on, top featured package as used by the Hollywood heavyweights is available for free, of course my ears prick up just a little and I want to know more. Is it so complex that I won't be able to grasp its workflow? Or does it require so much computer horsepower my modest Dell XPS 2710 all-in-one won't drive it? Perhaps the claims are overblown? Read more
Content Insider #500 - Tomorrow's Entertainment


by Miles Weston
Every year folks peek behind the curtain and tell you what stuff is going to take place next year and what technologies/products are going to succeed...and fail. Jeezz might as well skip the year. Not me. Nope I want to give you an idea of what the tomorrow way out there is going to look like 25 years from now, specifically entertainment. That way if you make money in the industry you can speed up or adjust your course to be ready to succeed in a big way. If you're just an entertainment consumer then you can prepare yourself for how good things are going to be. If I'm a little wrong come back in 25 years and I'll graciously accept your gottcha comment. If you ignore my crystal ball projections do it at your own peril! Read more
Templestone Productions Shoots Candlelit Concerts for Music Documentary with Micro Studio Camera 4K



At Dallas based Templestone Productions, Brad Ballew's main goal is to help his clients tell their story. He recently had the opportunity to shoot a unique concert series for a music documentary featuring the Irish choral group AnÃºna. The group sings a cappella arrangements of traditional and ancient texts from around the world. To keep the quality of his shooting high but his travel kit light, Brad purchased Blackmagic Design's Micro Studio Camera 4K. Read more



   
